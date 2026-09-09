Shocking! Father Kills Newly Married Son in Bhadrak district

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Bhadrak: In a shocking incident a father allegedly stabbed his newly married son to death in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Wednesday morning. The shocking incident took place at Chunnida area under Kalei Panchayat, under Rural Police Station limits.

As per reports, there was an ongoing dispute between father Rabindra Sahu, mother Mamata Sahu and son Bikash Kumar Sahu. Due to this, the police had earlier advised the father and son to live separately.

Today, when son Bikash went to talk to his father Rabindra, the father allegedly attacked his son with a knife. Hearing her husband’s screams, his wife also rushed to the spot but she too sustained injuries from the same knife.

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The villagers rushed the critically injured son to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A pall of gloom descended on the hospital premises following the sad demise of the youth.

Meanwhile, villagers detained the accused father Rabindra at the spot. On being informed, the Rural Police reached the spot, arrested the accused father and brought him to the police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The reason of the dispute is suspected to be family dispute from preliminary inquiry.