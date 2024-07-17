Shocking! Devotee cuts off tongue in Odisha after dreaming of Maa Tarini

Ghatgaon: In a shocking incident, a man cut off his tongue after dreaming of Maa Tarini, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. A devotee has committed such a rare incident at the famous Maa Tarini temple of Keonjhar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the devotee’s name is Vijay Pradhan and his residence is in Ganjam district. He has been admitted to Ghatgaon Medical Center in a critical condition.

Many a time there is a rumor that cutting the tongue of the mother will cure a devotee. While the temple administration has repeatedly said that there is no truth to such rumours, some devotees have been found to be subject to such superstitions.