Shocking! Couple suspected to die off excessive drinking in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A death of a couple has shocked the Brajarajnagar area people of Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, a man was recovered in critical condition along with his wife’s decomposed body at Sabajoba Hanumanmandirapada under Brajarajnagar police limits in Jharsuguda district. The man died in hospital.

The deceased couple have been identified as Gobind Bhoi and his wife Rukmini Bhoi. Sources revealed that the incident came to light after the locals noticed about a foul smell emanating from the house of the couple. So, they informed Gobind’s relatives. After the house was opened, they found Rukmini’s body and a severely ill Gobind.

They rushed Gobind to the hospital but he succumbed to his condition en route to hospital. As per reports, Rukmini has been died four days ago.

The mysterious death of the couple has left people wondering what happened to them.

The Orient Police was informed about the couple’s death and an investigation has been launched. However, the police are suspecting that the couple’s death was due to excessive drinking. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

