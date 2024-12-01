Shocking! Class 10 tribal girl delivers newborn in Sambalpur, 1 detained

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 tribal girl delivered a newborn at her home in Nakatideula area in Sambalpur district on Friday. Police has detained one person in this matter.

According to information, the tribal girl was studying in Class 10 at a high school under Nakatideula police limits here. She complained of stomach pain and then delivered a baby girl. Strangely nobody including her family members and her teachers had any information about her pregnancy.

The Anganwadi worker and ASHA worker have rescued the Class 10 tribal girl who had delivered a newborn and admitted her in Nakatideula community health centre as per the directions of Rasmiranjan Mahanta, sub-collector, Redhakhol. The health condition of both the minor mother and the newborn is stable.

On the other hand, the Block Education Officer (BEO) has started an investigation into the matter. The Headmaster of the high school was given a show-cause notice. SP Mukesh Bhanu has set up a suo-motu special team to conduct investigation. One person has been detained in this matter.