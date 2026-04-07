Shocking! Bike flies into tree in Koraput district as rider youth falls asleep

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Koraput/ Lamtaput: In a rare and dangerous incident, a bike flied into a roadside tree and stuck there after the rider youth fell asleep in Koraput district of Odisha today morning. The bizarre accident occurred near the Nandapur Block Office in Koraput district.

As per the information received, the youth miraculously escaped death in the bizarre accident. The youth, whose identity hasn’t been disclosed, fell asleep while riding his bike to Koraput to visit relatives and crashed into a tree.

The speeding bike flew up and got stuck in the tree, leaving eyewitnesses stunned. They feared the worst, but fortunately, the youth suffered no serious injuries.

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Nandapur police rushed to the scene, rescued the youth, and provided first aid before sending him home. The bike was also recovered from the tree. The youth’s life was saved thanks to his helmet.

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