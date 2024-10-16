Shocking! 5-year-old daughter stabbed to death by father in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Chitrakonda: In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old minor girl was killed by her own father in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday. The gruesome incident took place in the RSC-14 village under Chitrakonda Police Station limits in the district.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeeb Bhatra.

As per reports, today when the little girl was playing in the house of a neighbour, her father went there and attacked her with knife. Hearing screaming of the little girl, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. However, by then the barbarous father had already attacked her with several bruises.

The villagers rushed the critically injured girl to the Sub Divisional hospital in Chitrakonda. However, at the hospital she succumbed to the knife attack injury. The doctor declared her dead.

The accused father has fled from the scene following the incident. The family members have alleged that he has committed the crime with the provocation of the step mother.

After getting information Chitrakonda Police reached the spot and started investigation. By the time this report was written, the accused had not been arrested.