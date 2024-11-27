Shocking! 4-year-old girl sold for Rs 40,000 in Bhubaneswar, landlord files complaint against her parents

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and surprise incident, a couple, who is originally from Bihar and currently staying in Bhubaneswar, reportedly sold their four-year-old daughter for Rs 40,000.

The couple used to live in Sisupalgarh area under Badagada police station limits and was working as daily workers. However, they sold their four-year-old girl daughter to a couple from Pipili area in Puri district only for Rs 40,000 due to some unknown reason.

The matter came to light only when police started an investigation into the matter based on the complaint filed by the couple’s landlord Sarthak Mohanty against them at the Badagada police station.

Police swung into action and rescued the child after detaining six persons including the child’s parents, the couple who bought her and two women agents, who facilitated the couple to sell their daughter.

Speaking about the child sale, Childline director Benudhar Senapati said, “The girl is the man’s daughter from his first wife, whom he had abandoned before marrying his second wife. The couple has confessed to have sold the girl and it is a crime.”

Meanwhile, the rescued girl is kept under the care of the authorities.