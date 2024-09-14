Shocking! 2 sons stab mother to death in Cuttack, try to destroy evidence

By Sudeshna Panda
Cuttack: In a shocking and tragic incident, two sons stabbed their mother to death and tried to hide all evidence of the crime in Cuttack, said reports on Saturday.

This incident has been reported from CDA Sector-2 near Brahmananda Street in Cuttack Mahanadi vihar. The two sons are suspected to have killed the mother together. After the murder, one of the sons has gone into hiding, while the other son has been detained and is being interrogated by the police.

This morning, the neighbors came running after hearing screams from inside the house. He saw the blood drenched  body of the woman lying inside the house. He immediately called upon the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. However, the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

