Shocking! 16-foot Python found trapped in fishing net in Banki, watch

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Banki: A major scare unfolded in Kataka district of Odisha after a 16-foot-long python was found entrapped in fishing net in Pathapur under Dempada block of Banki.

Locals alleged that they saw a few fishermen cast fishing nets for catching fish, when they spotted a giant python trapped inside the net.

On getting the news of the unusual incident, locals alerted the Dempada Sanctuary officials located nearby.

Subsequently, officials of the Dempada Forest Department rushed to the spot and freed the python from the trap.

Later, the reptile was safely released into the forest adjacent to Jaria, north of the Chandaka-Dempada Wildlife Sanctuary. The Dempada-Chandaka Sanctuary Ranger informed that the16-foot python was rescued safely and released.

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Several parts of town is now facing a flood-like situation due to the excessive rainfall and residents believe that the python had moved close to human settlement due to the flow of water in streets.

However, the cause of this migration is not confirmed by the forest officials.

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