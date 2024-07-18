Shifting of ornaments from inner Ratna Bhandar completes, neither snake nor secret chamber or tunnel found

Puri: The 11-member team which had entered the Puri Jagannath Temple to shift ornaments of the Holy Trinity from the inner Ratna Bhandar reportedly came out of the 12th century shrine after shifting the entire valuables to the temporary Ratna Bhandar in 7 hour and 30 minute operation.

While speaking to the media persons, Justice Biswath Rath, chief of the high-level committee said, “We entered the temple at 8.30 AM and opened the locks of the Ratna Bhandar at 9.51 AM as per the auspicious time which was fixed.”

“We found three wooden almirahs, one steel almirah, two wooden Sindukas (special treasure boxes) and an iron Sinduka in the inner Ratna Bhandar. We shifted the ornaments as per the SOP with the help of Ratna Bhandar servitors and stored them exactly as they were kept,” he added.

Speaking about the speculation over a mysterious chamber and tunnel inside the Ratna Bhandar, he said, “We never believed in such information. I appealed the people of the State not to believe such kind of baseless information. I also request the YouTubers and the media not to circulate this kind of false information. We inspected all sides of the Ratna Bhandar but did not find any such chamber or tunnel. We have captured everything on camera.”

He further said that as there are speculations about the mysterious chamber and tunnel, we have decided to inform about it to the State government. As there is no provision for re-inspection in the present SOP, we will have a meeting soon and inform the State government about it and will work accordingly if they (State government) come up with some SOP in this regard.

“The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has no rights to do the laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar. It can scan only for repairing works,” Justice Biswath Rath said.

When asked about the counting of the ornaments he said that the State government had allowed only for the opening of Ratna Bhandar and shifting of valuables. The next course of action would be taken as per the SOP, he added.

“The committee members have decided not to share any information about the ornaments with anyone,” he ended.

Meanwhile, Snake Helpline member, Suvendu Mallick, who also had entered the Ratna Bhandar said that there is no snake inside the Ratna Bhandar.

It is to be noted here that the 11-member High Level Committee opened the Ratna Bhandar on July 14 and shifted the ornaments of only outer Ratna Bhandar. They could not shift the ornaments of the inner Ratna Bhandar, though opened it, due to lack of time. Later, it was decide to shift the ornaments of the inner Ratna Bhandar on July 18 (today).