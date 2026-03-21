Shift in weather: Twin Cities experience cold, gusty wind during morning hours today

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Bhubaneswar: The twin cities of Odisha, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have experienced a shift in weather during the morning hours on Saturday. The twin cities have been been hit with cold gusty winds since morning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for Kalbaisakhi for Mayurbhanj and Balasore district today. As per the prediction, winds may blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in these two districts.

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Similarly, the regional meteorological center has issued a yellow warning for Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts for lightning and thunder. These districts will experience strong wind at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts for lightning and thunder in the evening.

The day temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 3 days. The regional meteorological center has predicted that the temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after that.