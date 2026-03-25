“Share to Shine” will be the theme of Art of Giving 2026: Founder Achyuta Samanta

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Bhubaneswar: “Share to Shine” will be the theme of the Art of Giving 2026, which will be observed on May 17, informed founder Achyuta Samanta on Wednesday.

While launching the theme of Art of Giving 2026 at a special event this evening, Samanta said, “As you all know, 17th May is a very special day for all of us. It is the foundation day of Art of Giving, a day we celebrate across the world by its millions of followers, with happiness, togetherness, and a spirit of humanity.

“Like every year, we come together with a simple and meaningful thought. Today, we have declared the theme of Art of Giving 2026 – “Share to Shine.”

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He further said, “This is a very simple idea. When you share what you have—your food, your time, your knowledge, your love, your effort—you do not become less. You begin to shine from within. A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle; it only makes the world brighter.”

“I humbly invite all my dear members of the Art of Giving family to live this theme in your daily life. You need not have much. Share a meal with someone, give your time to those who need care, help someone learn, or simply offer a kind word. Even a small effort, done with emotion, can bring real light into someone’s life,” he advised.

It is to be noted here that every year, the Art of Giving movement celebrates a unique theme that reflects the spirit of selfless service, compassion, and community harmony. These anniversary moments mark our collective journey of spreading joy, kindness, and human values across the world — inspired by the vision of founder, Prof. Achyuta Samanta.

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