“Share to Shine”: 13th edition of ‘Art of Giving Day’ celebrated across Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Millions of across Odisha has celebrated the 13th edition of the International Art of Giving Day on May 17, 2026. The theme this year is “Share to Shine.” The theme emphasizes compassion through acts of Kindness.

The mega civic movement, was initiated by noted educationist, philanthropist, and KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta in 2013. The civic movement has witnessed massive participation from lakhs of people dedicated to spreading compassion and happiness.

Explaining the concept, Dr. Achyuta Samanta said that sharing food, time, knowledge, love, and effort enriches both the giver and the receiver, adding that even the smallest act of kindness has the power to transform society.

The 13th edition of Art of Giving Day is being celebrated across Odisha. Volunteers conducted community kitchens, blood donation camps, educational outreach programs, cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns, and support initiatives for underprivileged communities.

Jaleswar: Art of Giving Day celebration was held on the theme “Share to Shine”under the guidance of lawyer Anil Kumar Parida in Khalabadia under Bhogarai block in Balasore district. Bhogarai MLA Goutambudha Das attended the celebration program as the chief guest and inaugurated the tournament. Bhogarai Panchayat president Prabira Giri and many other known leaders also attended the program. The guest praised Dr. Achyuta Samanta for his efforts in social works and educational sector.

At the event, Vollyball kit was distributed among the player who came to join in the tournament.

Advertisement

Cuttack: Art of Giving Day was celebrated in Panchamukhi playground in Cuttack. On the occasion of the 13th Art of Giving Day, a volleyball match was organised by the Young Utkal Club in the playground. KISS distributed Volleyball net and 3 volleyballs at the event.

Jagatsinghpur: Art of Giving Day was also celebrated in Jagatsingpur at the premises of Redhua Brundaban Collge. The event was attended by College President Pratap Chandra Lenka, Educationist Suresh Chandra Raut, Sadashiba Biswal, Youth Social Worker Joseph Swain. The guests discussed about the Art of Giving. At the event, clothes were distributed to all the students.

Chandbali: The 13th edition of the Art of Giving program was organized in Chandbali Block, Bhadrak District. Everyone appreciated this mega civic movement by the KIIT, KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. On this occasion, a friendly volleyball match was held between the teams of Olaga and Sundarpura Panchayat at the Kuleipada ground in Chandabali Block. This year’s Art of Giving theme ‘Share to Shine’ was also discussed. At the end of the game, trophies and gifts were given to the winning and runner-up teams.

Subarnapur: Art of Giving program was held at Biju Patnaik Mini Stadium in Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur district. Nets and volleyballs were given to the players at the event.

Bolangir: Bolangir KISS and Kalinga TV staff organised the Art of Giving program in Bolangir. Various programs were held in 14 blocks and cooked food was distributed in Bolangir. Bolangir KISS School Management Committee Chairman Pramod Sahu, Government Advocate Priyaranjan Bhahidar, and Social Worker Dilip Nayak were present in the program.

Also Read: 13th edition of Art of Giving celebrated in 190 countries