Shaheed Madho Singh scholarship for SC, ST students to start from this year: Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Shaheed Madho Singh haata kharcha (pocket money) for the SC, ST students of Odisha to be commenced from this year, informed Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly today while replying a question.

The state cabinet approved the Odisha government’s new scheme Shaheed Madho Singh Haata Kharcha scholarship to prevent drop-out of SC and ST students from school. This year, 3 lakh students will benefit from this scheme.

In this scheme, 9th and 11th students will get financial assistance of 5 thousand rupees annually. Minister Mukesh Mahaling has expressed hope that the dropout of scheduled caste and tribal students can be prevented with such a scheme of the government. However, no information has been given regarding from when exactly the scheme will commence.