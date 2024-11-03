Shackled UTP escapes while policemen busy taking bath at lodge in Odisha, watch

Mohana: In a bizarre incident a shackled Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) managed to flee from police custody in Gajapati district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident took place at a lodge in Mohana of the district.

The accused has been identified as Jual Sabar.

As per reports, the accused had been arrested by the Railway Police of Akola in Nagpur of Maharashtra in a matter of Ganja smuggling. Of course, today morning Maharastra Police said that he had been arrested for rape.

However, following the incident Mohana Police said that he had been arrested for Ganja smuggling. Accordingly, Nagpur Police had arrested him and brought to the Puruna Sahi under Adaba Police Station limits in Mohana area for trial.

The UTP was chained by his legs. He was not in a position to move. However, the escorting policemen had kept him in a lodge. Today, when the policemen were taking bath, the UTP fled from the scene. The incident has become the talk of the town.

