Sexual assault of Odisha woman in Delhi: CM Mohan Majhi directs CAW&CW IG S Shyni to leave for Delhi to review progress of probe

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the case of gang-rape of an Odisha woman in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has reportedly directed Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) IG S. Shyni to visit the national capital city and review the progress of probe into the matter.

Shyni also has been asked to meet the rape survivor and inquiry about her health conditions. Besides, she will have a discussion with the Delhi Police on how to carry forward the probe in proper co-ordination and give justice to the victim. She also has been directed to assure all cooperation of the State Police during the investigation of the case.

Earlier in the day, DGP YB Khurania spoke to the Delhi CP and asked about the progress of the case.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim and a DSP of the State Police have landed in Delhi to meet her.

It is to be noted here that some unidentified miscreants alleged raped the Odisha woman and later threw her in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11. Police somehow rescued the woman and admitted her at AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have started a probe into the matter after registering a case under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Likewise, two cases have been filed with the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the case.