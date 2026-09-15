Sex racket busted in Jajpur district, kingpin along with 2 women and 3 customers detained

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Jajpur: Police busted a sex racket after conducting raid on a house near the main post office in Byasnagar town of Jajpur district yesterday.

According to information, police conducted the raid after receiving inputs about the prostitution racket from a special source.

Following instructions of the Jajpur Superintendent of Police (SP), a special team of the district police led by the Jajpur Road SDPO Sarat Chandra Patra conducted the raid last evening, said sources.

Initially, two police personnel went there in the guise of customers and later the police team raided the house, added the sources.

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During the raid, three customers cleverly escaped while the police team managed to nab the kingpin and three customers. Two women, engaged in the flesh, trade also were rescued.

Police also seized a huge quantity of objectionable items from the house.

Further investigation into the illegal activity is underway to trace and nab the three individuals who fled the scene during the raid.

Also read: Commissionerate Police Arrests Three Persons For Forced Chanda Collection In Kataka