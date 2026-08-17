sex racket busted in jagatsinghpur

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Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur Sadar police busted a sex racket at a house in the Nandamanigada area and arrested four customers and rescued a young woman from the spot. Besides, police detained a married couple on charges of running the flesh trade.

During the raid which police conducted based on inputs from special sources, cops seized various objectionable items from the house. This included mobile phones, two bikes, sex pills, condoms, etc., and cash worth Rs 3,700.

Soon after busting the sex racket and following all the legal process, police also sealed the house and started an investigation into the incident.

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According to police, the rescued woman, who was engaged in the flesh trade, is said to be a native of Jajpur area and she was sent here by an agent from Kolkata.

After getting to know about the links of people from Kolkata in the illegal activity, police are conducting a thorough investigation to find out how long this racket was going on, who else was involved in it and how the customers were contacted.

The entire investigation into the incident is being conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dibya Ranjan Nath, said sources.