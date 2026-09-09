Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar, 5 people including 2 women detained

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Bhubaneswar: Khandagiri police has reportedly busted a suspected sex racket allegedly operating under the guise of an event management business in the Jagamara area of the state capital city.

As per a complaint lodged by a woman at Khandagiri police station, an Event Management Company assured to provide her a job but later forced her to get into a flesh trade. This apart, she claimed that she was beaten-up when denied to work as a sexworker.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police initiated an investigation into the matter and conducted a raid at a hotel in Jagamara area. During the raid, cops detained a total of five people including two women and three men on charges of operating the sex racket.

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Meanwhile, police are interrogating the detained individuals to find the reality of the woman’s allegation of running the sex racket under the guise of event management business.

Further probe into the matter is underway.