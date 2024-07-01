Sex Racket Busted in Angul of Odisha, 4 customers arrested and 2 women rescued

sex racket in Angul
Angul: A sex racket has been busted in Angul district of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Monday. The incident was reported from Madanmohan Para of Angul.

On being tipped off by a reliable source, the Angul Police launched a raid into a two-storey building located behind Bikram Lodge of Madanmohan Para. In this operation, the police found a sex racket operating in the building.

As per reports, four accused has been arrested and two escorts have been rescued from the spot. There was proper inspection the building by the team conducting the raid.

The accused who were arrested have been identified as Sridhar Barik of Kurumitha village, Brajmohan Sahu of Derajang village, Ahmed and Nasim Ahmed of Madanmohan Para. The vehicles owned by these people were also seized. All of them have been detained and shall be  produced in court say report.

