Sex racket busted in Angul, 67-year-old man held for using his house for flesh trade

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Angul: Angul police today busted a sex racket and detained a 67-year-old man on charges of using his own house for the flesh trade.

The man has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Routaray, a respected retiree of a notable national company.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops conducted a raid, busted the sex racket and rescued two young women from the spot. Police also seized Pradeep’s mobile phone, diary and several other things.

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Police also found photographs and contact details of several young women along with a list of clients.

Pradeep, however, claimed his innocence saying that it was a plot set up to defame him. However, further probe into the matter is underway.

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