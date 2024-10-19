Sex Racket busted at Salon and Spa in Bhubaneswar, two women rescued

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday have busted a sex racket operating at Salon and Spa near Rabi Talkies Chhak in Bhubaneswar and have rescued two women this connection.

Acting on tip-off the Bagada police conducted a raid at Salon and Spa and have detained a youth in connection with the case and rescued two women.

” I was brought to the Salon to work as a receptionist, but the owners forced me into the prostitution.When i opposed them, they kept me under house arrest and started hitting me. I somehow managed to inform my friend about the incident and when he came to rescue me, they attacked him also,” informed one rescued lady to the police.

Later, the locals heard some noise and informed the same to the police. The police reached the spot and rescued the girls.

The Badagada have registered a FIR against the owners of the Salon and Spa and further investigation is underway.

The police have sent the women for medical examination.