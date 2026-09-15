Sex racket busted at retired police officer’s house in Anugola! Know details

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Anugola: In a shocking incident, a sex racket was busted reportedly at the residence of a retired police officer in Anugola Town Police station area on Tuesday evening.

A Special Squad along with a team of cops from the Anugola Town Police station jointly conducted a raid on the house of a retired police officer based on a specific input from reliable sources and busted the flesh trade. As per the nameplate of the house, the retired police officer is Kunja Mohan Swain.

During the raid, police rescued two sex workers from another state along with two customers, who were allegedly found in a compromising position.

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Additionally, the police have detained the house owner—who was acting as a pimp—and are conducting further interrogation.

However, the fact that this sex racket was operating just 400–500 metres away from the Anugola Town Police Station and the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP)—and the question of how long it had been going on—has raised serious concerns.