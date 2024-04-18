Severe Heatwave in Odisha to be experienced till April 21

Bhubaneswar: ‘Severe Heatwave’ in Odisha to be experienced till April 21 the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warning.

According to the the weather department, heat wave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail in different districts of the state till April 21.

While, issuing the severe heatwave warning, the IMD also informed about its possible impact and suggested some actions to stay safe from being affected by the severe heatwave.

18 April 2024:

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

19 April 2024:

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heatwave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Gajapati and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal,Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

20 April 2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat Wave Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

21 April 2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heat Wave Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Angul, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

Hot & Humid Weather Condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Impact of ‘Severe Heatwave’:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people (viz: infant, older people, pregnant women and sick people).

It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 1100 IST-1500 IST).

Heat cramp, heat rash likely during peak hours of the day between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Action Suggested in view of orange warnings for severe heatwave in Odisha:

Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.

Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.

Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 AM to 3 PM), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas.

Keep live-stocks in cool & shade place and arrange drinking water for them.

