Severe hailstorm lashes several areas of Kalahandi district, Crops damaged

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Bhawanipatna: A severe hailstorm triggered by a Kalbaisakhi lashed several villages under the Kokasara block of Kalahandi district on Tuesday afternoon. The hailstorm along with the strong wind has damaged crops and destroyed several houses.

The worst-affected panchayats included Ladugaon, Baradonga, and Ampani, where villagers described the storm as one of the most intense witnessed in nearly two decades. Hailstones measuring up to 4–5 inches blanketed roads, creating an unusual white landscape across the region.

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In Shiuni village under Baradonga panchayat, roads were covered so densely with hail that they resembled a sheet of snow. The sudden onslaught of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and continuous hail left residents panicked, with many taking shelter as conditions rapidly worsened.

The impact was also felt on transportation, as hail accumulation on a nearby national highway led to significant traffic disruption for a considerable period.