Severe cyclonic storm Dana: Landfall process continues, centre lies close to Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika nature camp

Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm Dana continues landfall process, the centre lies close to Odisha coast near Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika) in Kendrapara district.

The severe cyclonic storm Dana over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-north westwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 01:30 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.60° n and longitude 87.00°e, close to Odisha coast near Habalikhati nature camp (Bhitarkanika) 20 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha).

It is very likely to continue to move north-north westwards and cross north Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during next 1 hour as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Landfall process continues and the forward sector of the wall cloud region continues to enter into land. The landfall process would continue till today, the 25th October morning.

The system is under continuous surveillance of the doppler weather radar at Paradip.