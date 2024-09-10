Several trains to be diverted till February 2025, check details

Sambalpur: Several trains will be diverted till February 2025 as the Indian Railways is carrying out significant yard restructuring work at Sambalpur Railway Station. This project aims to enhance operational efficiency and improve train management at this crucial station, a key hub in the railway network of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

This modernization project will not only increase the station’s handling capacity but will also ensure a more streamlined, efficient rail service for passengers and goods traffic alike, said the ECoR adding that once completed, passengers can expect smoother train operations, reduced waiting times and enhanced overall service quality.

This comprehensive yard remodeling will involve shifting the Bay Line, Loco Reversal Line and Inspection Carriage Siding. The Bay Line will also be extended to a full-length platform as part of this modernization work. The project is expected to take 4.5 months (135 days). Indian Railways remains committed to upgrading infrastructure in line with increasing passenger demand, regional development, and national logistics requirements.

Key Aspects of the Restructuring Work:

Addition of New Platforms: Two new platforms will be constructed, extending the station’s capacity to handle more trains and passengers.

Extra Lines for Smooth Operations: Additional lines are being added to facilitate the easy movement and control of trains, reducing delays and enhancing punctuality.

Improved Train Movement: Once completed, trains will be able to enter Sambalpur Station smoothly, without detentions at nearby stations.

Temporary Diversions:

Due to the scale of the yard restructuring, several train services will be temporarily diverted. Five pairs of trains will be diverted via Sambalpur City Station, bypassing Sambalpur Station, by providing stoppages for passenger boarding and detraining. This diversion is essential to ensure smooth operations during the construction period.

The affected trains and diversion dates are as follows:

18126/18125 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express: From both sides from 20th September 2024 to 5th February 2025 from both the directions.

12879/12880 LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT Express: From LTT from 21st September 2024 to 1st February 2025 and from Bhubaneswar from 23rd September 2024 to 3rd February 2025.

22865/22866 LTT-Puri-LTT Express: From LTT from 19th September 2024 to 30th January 2025 and from Puri from 24th September 2024 to 4th February 2025.

20471/20472 Lalgarh-Puri-Lalgarh Express: From Lalgarh from 22nd September 2024 to 2nd February 2025 and from Puri from 25th September 2024 to 5th February 2025.

20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express: From Puri from 25th September 2024 to 5th February 2025 and from Jodhpur from 21st September 2024 to 1st February 2025.

These diverted trains will have a 5-minute stoppage at Sambalpur City Station for passenger convenience.

Cancellation of MEMU Train Service:

To accommodate the restructuring work, the 08169/08170 Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU train will be cancelled between 20th September 2024 and 5th February 2025.

