Several trains cancelled due to landslide, many others short-terminated or short-originated

In an important alert for the train passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed about the cancellations of several trains due to landslides following heavy rainfall across Odisha.

By Subadh Nayak
trains cancelled due to landslide

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In an important alert for the train passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed about the cancellations of several trains due to landslides following heavy rainfall across Odisha.

Due to a landslide between Maligura–Chhatariput stations in Rayagada Division, the services of the mentioned trains will remain cancelled on September 25, informed the ECoR on its X handle.

  • 58502 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger
  • 58501 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger
  • 18516 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Express
  • 18515 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express

Advertisement

In a another X post, the East Coast Railway said that due to a landslide between Maligura–Chhatariput stations in Rayagada Division, the services of the mentioned trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Koraput on the specified dates.

trains short-terminated or short-originated

While sharing the details about the trains that have been either cancelled or short-terminated or short-originated, the railway department also requested the passengers to note the change and plan their journey accordingly.

Also Read: School Holidays May Be Extended By One Or Two Days, Says Minister Nityananda Gond; Watch

Advertisement

x