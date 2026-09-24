Several trains cancelled due to landslide, many others short-terminated or short-originated
In an important alert for the train passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed about the cancellations of several trains due to landslides following heavy rainfall across Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: In an important alert for the train passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed about the cancellations of several trains due to landslides following heavy rainfall across Odisha.
Due to a landslide between Maligura–Chhatariput stations in Rayagada Division, the services of the mentioned trains will remain cancelled on September 25, informed the ECoR on its X handle.
- 58502 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger
- 58501 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Passenger
- 18516 Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Express
- 18515 Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express
In a another X post, the East Coast Railway said that due to a landslide between Maligura–Chhatariput stations in Rayagada Division, the services of the mentioned trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Koraput on the specified dates.
While sharing the details about the trains that have been either cancelled or short-terminated or short-originated, the railway department also requested the passengers to note the change and plan their journey accordingly.