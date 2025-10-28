Several trains and express cancelled for Cyclone Montha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast. There is a possibility of extensive damage. Keeping this in mind, proactive measures have been taken.

At least 65 passenger and express trains have been cancelled on the coastal Andhra Pradesh route. Trains especially on the Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Bhimavaram routes, trains have been cancelled.

Train services on this route will remain suspended today and tomorrow. The East Coast Railway has also canceled trains on the Odisha-Andhra corridor. Flight operations have also been disrupted.

All flight operations have been suspended from Visakhapatnam airport. Flight operations are suspended for today only. IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra.

The Andhra Pradesh government is evacuating people from the affected areas to safer places. Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh this evening or night.