Several injured after Kerelam bound bus overturns in Balasore

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Balasore: Several passengers sustained injuries after a tourist bus overturned in Balasore district on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place infront of Royal Hotel in Sergarh of Balasore. The bus was carrying passengers and was enroute Kerala.

As per reports, the Keralam bound bus was carrying passengers from Kolkata when the driver lost control over its wheels and fell off the bridge in Balasore. Following which several passengers sustained injuries.

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On being informed about the accident, the Khantapada police reached the site and started rescuing the injured passengers.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for medical aid.

The police have started investigation into the incident.