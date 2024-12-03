Seventh accused in Cuttack college girl gangrape arrested from Vishakhapatnam

Cuttack: Badambadi police on Monday arrested a seventh accused from Vishakhapatnam in the high-profile gangrape case of a college student in Cuttack in November.

The seventh accused was arrested from a tea-shop in Vishakhapatnam. To escape getting caught, he had faked his identity and was working in the tea-stall.

The seven accused including the boyfriend of the girl had spiked her drink and recorded her obscene scenes. Following this, they blackmailed her and gangraped her multiple times. Finding no other means, the victim lodged a complaint at Badambadi police station and sought the arrest of the accused persons.

Earlier Badambadi police had nabbed six of the accused, three of whom were from Jhanjarimangala area, one each from Barang, Bharatpur and Nayagarh in thec. They were forwarded to court after being arrested on November 8.