Sevaashram school headmaster suspended on charges of molesting class 7 girl 

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Nabarangpur: Headmaster of a Sevaashram school at Tentulikhunti area of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district was suspended on charges of molesting a class 7 girl student.

As per allegation, five girl students of the school including the victim went to drink water on the night of April 15. However, the Headmaster Sukanta Sarangi left the other four girl and allegedly pulled the victim student’s hand. He then allegedly dragged the minor girl into a room and inappropriately touched various sensitive parts of her body.

On the next day, the victim informed her family members about the incident. Following this, her family lodged a complaint before the District Welfare Officer seeking action against the accused teacher. Based on this, the Headmaster was transferred elsewhere.

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However, as no legal action was taken against Sarangi, the girl and her family members with the help of senior BJD leader and former Nabarangpur PM Pradeep Majhi lodged a complaint at the Nabarangpur police station seeking justice.

While police is said to have initiated an investigation into the matter, the accused Headmaster has been suspended by the district collector with immediate effect. He was suspended based on the report of the school inquiry committee.

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond said that action as per the law will be taken against everyone involved in the incident.