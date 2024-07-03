Servitor of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple receives invitation for Anant Ambani’s wedding

Puri: A servitor of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple has reportedly received the invitation card of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which is set to be held on July 12.

Jagannath Kar is the servitor of Puri Jagannath temple who received the invitation card, adorned with intricate details and divine imagery, from Mukesh-Nita Ambani for their son Anant Ambani’s wedding.

According to Jagannath Kar, he was overwhelmed when he got the invitation for the most expensive wedding of the country. The ‘Vishnu Sahasra Naam’ started playing when he opened the invitation box.

Kar said that Ambani has been in a relationship with him as he had facilitated for the industrialist’s smooth darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during his visits to the 12th century shrine.

Anant Ambani, who is also a devotee of Lord Jagannath, had visited and donated silver for the silver door of the temple.

The servitor also informed that Anant Ambani and Radhika would visit Puri after their marriage and seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings for their future.

