Server outage delays Revenue Inspector Amin recruitment examinations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Revenue Inspector (RI) and Amin recruitment examinations were delayed for nearly one hour at several centers across Odisha today, November 6, 2025. The recruitment examination halted for more than one hour due to a server outage.

Candidates faced the same issue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, and other locations. They had to wait for over an hour outside the exam centers due to the technical issues.

The tests eventually resumed after the technical problems were resolved, but the initial delay caused significant anxiety and concern among the examinees.