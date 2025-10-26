Serious allegations of love and betrayal against Bhubaneswar airport DGM

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Airport DGM Umakant Patel has been booked for serious allegations of love and betrayal against him.

The Commissionerate Police have arrested Umakant Patel on charges of love and cheating with an air hostess. He has been registered under case number 370/25 of the Airport Police Station.

Under BNS Section 81 he has been framed for having a relationship with a promise of marriage, 81(2) has been framed for giving a promise of marriage or living in a live-in relationship.

Similarly, he has been booked for establishing physical relationship on the pretext of marriage under Section 69. He was also booked under Section 89 for causing abortion of a woman without her consent and Section 115(2) has been framed for assaulting her.

Advertisement

Section 324(4) has been framed for causing damage to or destruction of the property of the victim, and Section 351(2) has been framed for causing torture with criminal intent.

It is to be noted that Umakant Patel, the Bhubaneswar Airport DGM had a relationship with a young woman of a domestic airline for a long time, for four years.

Reportedly he had live-in relations in Delhi, Bombay, and Goa, the real activities of the DGM were caught before Diwali. The police arrested him yesterday.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Airport DGM Arrested After Allegations Of Cheating And Exploitation