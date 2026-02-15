Series of Car accident in Bhubaneswar, cars overturn, 2 critical

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were injured in an accident which took place at Gohira Chhak on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning.

As per sources, a car collided with a bike and then with another car coming from the opposite direction, that caused both the cars overturn and it skieed off the road to a nearby field. Following which the bike rider and the car driver sustained serious injuries.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed about the accident, the Infovalley police reached the spot and started an investigation on what led to the series of accidents.