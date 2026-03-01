Series loot from two houses in Kendrapara, lakhs of jewellery stolen

Kendrapara: Series of loot have taken place at two houses at Lokapada village under Ali police limits of Kendrapara district, worth lakhs of gold jewellery stolen.

As per reports, some unknown miscreants break in the house of Sarat Ray and Manoj Ray and looted gold jewellery worth lakhs from the almirah and boxes inside the house last night, when both the families had gone to attend a marriage party.

The families lodged an complaint at the police station. On being informed, the police have begin their probe.