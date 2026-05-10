Series accident near Nandolagada Chack in Salepur, one critical, four injured

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Salepur: At least five people were injured in a series accident involving a chips laden truck, a car, and a bike in Salepur of Odisha’s Cuttack district. The series accident took place near Nandolagada Chack on Cuttack – Chandbali Road in Salepur. Out of the five people, one person has sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, a truck carrying chips heading to Cuttack Kendrapara lost control and overturned near Nandolagada Chack. Meanwhile, a car coming from Kendrapara also lost control and hit something and fell into the field at the same time. Later, two people riding on a bike slipped and fell on the falling chips.

Out of the five people, three passengers of the car were slightly injured, while the truck driver and two bike riders were seriously injured.

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One person was crushed under the truck and was rescued by locals. He was first shifted to Salepur Community Health Center and then to Cuttack Bada Medical College.

On receiving information about the accident, the Police and fire brigade reached the spot and rescued the injured people.

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