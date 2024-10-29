Series accident in Rasulgarh square at Bhubaneswar, 3 injured, traffic jammed

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident as many as three persons sustained injury following a series of accident in Rasulgarh square of the capital city of Odisha a little ago. The injured persons have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per reports, a bus hit an Auto Rickshaw at the Rasulgarh square in Bhuaneswar at about 10.30 pm today. Then a vehicle of the NHAI and a truck also collided with the bus as an effect of the series accident.

As a result of the series accident, at least 3 persons sustained injury. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. As per latest reports, the health condition of one of the injured persons is critical.

Following the series accident, traffic jam situation erupted at the spot. Hundreds of vehicles stranded on the road to get way for movement.

