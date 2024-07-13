Series accident in Cuttack district, 1 injured and 4 vehicles damaged

Narsinghpur: In a shocking incident there has been a series accident in Cuttack district of Odisha said reports on Saturday in this regard.

According to reports, the series accident took place in Gopalpur square in Badamba area. The accident was allegedly committed by a cattle carrying pick up van. It is worth mentioning that the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

The pick up van allegedly dashed against four vehicles and then injured a person with disability. Detailed reports awaited in this matter. Similarly a tragic accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha on February 5, as many as three people have been injured, said reliable reports.

According to available reports, as many as four trucks were involved in the series accident in Keonjhar district. The locals immediately started the rescue operations.

Later, the police reached the spot and started and investigation as to the reason of the accident. The injured have been admitted to the Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).