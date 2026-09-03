Series accident in Bhubaneswar: Luxury car rams vehicles, 4 critical

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Bhubaneswar: A series of accident has been reported near Palasuni Chhaka under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Thursday, leaving four persons critically injured.

As per reports, the car was allegedly travelling at a speed of more than 150 kmph when the intoxicated driver lost control over its wheels and rammed into three to four vehicles. The impact left the vehicles extensively damaged.

Locals immediately rushed the injured to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for medical aid.

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The driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

On being informed, Mancheswar Police reached the spot and detained the driver. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.