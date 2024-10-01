Series accident in Bhubaneswar, 2 injured as 3 cars collide back to back

Bhubaneswar: A series of accident has taken place near Sandy’s Tower near Xavier’s road in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As many as three cars have hit each other back to back. It is reported that two people were slightly injured in the accident. The first car, in which the driver was in an intoxicated condition lost balance and climbed over the divider while the other two cars were hit back to back.

However, according to eyewitnesses, two young women were sitting in the first car and were driving under the influence of alcohol. The police has seized the vehicles and has started investigating the incident. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

