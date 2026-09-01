September begins with rain in Odisha, heavy to very heavy showers likely today

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Bhubaneswar: The month of September is expected to kick-off with heavy downpour in Odisha as the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for a few areas of the state today while thunderstorms and lightning could also be seen at few places.

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected to lash across most of the places in the state, with some areas experiencing isolated heavy to very heavy showers.

Rainfall would continue on September 2 and 3 and on these two days isolated areas in parts of Odisha could experience heavy rainfall.

Moreover, Odisha has already received excess rainfall than seasonal normal. Until August 26th, total rainfall recorded was 1,103.9 mm against 843 mm of seasonal rainfall received by most parts of Odisha. So, the total rainfall is 30.9% more than the seasonal normal, added IMD.

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Since the monsoon quotient is more than needed with more than one month still left for its exit, this week ahead in September might have to witness the continued downpour over a majority of the regions in the state.

Meanwhile, people have been alerted and cautioned about the risk of thunderstorms and lightning, especially at times of intense weather development.

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