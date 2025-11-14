Senior Revenue Assistant of Morada Block nabbed while taking bribe

Advertisement

Baripada: Partha Sarathi Chel, the Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA) of Morada Block in Mayurbhanja district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe today.

The Senior Revenue Assistant was nabbed by the Vigilance sleuths while he was taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from an ex-Panchayat Official (complainant) of the same Block for drawl of arrear salary.

The complainant retired in February, 2023 but was yet to get his arrears. However, Chel was delaying the processing of his arrears by demanding bribe Rs 2,000. This prompted him to report the matter to Vigilance authorities.

Following the complaint, the Vigilance team nabbed Chel today while taking bribe Rs 2,000 from the complainant. On seeing the Vigilance team, he tried to dispose off the bribe money by throwing it to the dustbin kept in the office. However, the alert Vigilance team nabbed him and recovered the entire bribe money Rs 2,000 and seized.

Advertisement

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Chel from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance case No.16/2025 U/s 7 PC(Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused the Senior Revenue Assistant.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Balianta Police Station ASI Somanath Palei Nabbed By Vigilance While Taking Bribe