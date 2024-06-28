Senior Revenue Assistant arrested by Odisha Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Prasanta Kumar Rout, the Senior Revenue Assistant of Damapada Tahasil in Cuttack has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe.

Rout was apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 as first installment of overall demand of Rs 12,500 from a complainant to issue certified copies of orders in mutation cases.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 28.06.2024, wherein the accused Prasanta Kumar Rout, Senior Revenue Assistant was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance inside the Damapada Tahasil office campus for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Rout and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as pant pocket wash of Rout gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. residential quarter of Rout inside Banki Tahasil and parental house at village Nuagaon, PS-Banki, Cuttack.

Prasanta Kumar Rout, Senior Revenue Assistant has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.14 dated 27.06.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.