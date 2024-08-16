Senior IPS YB Khurania becomes the next DGP of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania (YB Khurania) of 1990 batch becomes the next Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha.

The speculation over his possible of appointment as the next DGP of Odisha began after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his repatriation to the State with immediate effect.

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Shri Y.B Khurania, IPS (OD;90), Special DG BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect,” read a notification issued by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet.

Prior to this Khurania was posted as the Special DG, BSF Head Quarters in New Delhi. In Odisha, he had served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj & Ganjam districts.

He also served as southern range & northern range DIG, Additional CP & Police Commissioner of Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. He also served as the Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA)-cum-IG Training.

Before his current posting as Special DG, BSF, Western Command, he also served as Special DG (Operations) at BSF HQs in New Delhi. As the Mayurbhanj SP, he had arrested dreaded Dara Singh, a Bajrang Dal member who was convicted for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Baripada.

Besides, he had arrested the dreaded gangster Dhala Samanta brothers, Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta, also known as ‘D-brothers’ in January 2016 when he was the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Khurania during his service career has received many commendations and rewards. Notable among them are Governor’s Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.