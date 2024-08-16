Senior IPS Officer YB Khurania takes charge as the next DGP of Odisha

Cuttack: The Senior IPS Officer YB Khurania took charge as the next DGP of Odisha. The former DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi handed over the charge at the Police Headquarters in Cuttack.

The letter of appointment reads as below:

“On recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, Shri Y.B.Khurania,IPS (RR-1990) on repatriation from Central Deputation is appointed as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Odisha in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix with effect from the date of joining the post.”

Officer Yogesh Bahadur Khurania (YB Khurania) is an IPS of 1990 batch. The speculation over his possible appointment as the next DGP of Odisha began after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his repatriation to the State with immediate effect.

Prior to this Khurania was posted as the Special DG, BSF Head Quarters in New Delhi. In Odisha, he had served as Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Rourkela, Mayurbhanj & Ganjam districts.

He also served as southern range & northern range DIG, Additional CP & Police Commissioner of Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. He also served as the Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA)-cum-IG Training.

Before his current posting as Special DG, BSF, Western Command, he also served as Special DG (Operations) at BSF HQs in New Delhi. As the Mayurbhanj SP, he had arrested dreaded Dara Singh, a Bajrang Dal member who was convicted for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Baripada.

Besides, he had arrested the dreaded gangster Dhala Samanta brothers, Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta, also known as ‘D-brothers’ in January 2016 when he was the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Khurania during his service career has received many commendations and rewards. Notable among them are Governor’s Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.