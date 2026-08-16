Senior IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra takes charge as Interim DGP of Odisha

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Kataka: Senior IPS officer Vinaytosh Mishra, the DGP, CID, Crime Branch, on Sunday took charge as the Interim Director General of Police (DGP) (Head of Police Force) of Odisha.

Vinaytosh Mishra of 1993-batch officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) took the additional charge of DGP from the outgoing DGP YB Khurania, who retired from the post today.

Mishra will continue to be the Interim DGP of Odisha until further order of the state government or the appointment of new DGP. It is to be noted here that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 14 had approved the proposal to appoint him as the Interim DGP of Odisha.

After reaching the police headquarters, Vinaytosh Mishra was welcomed by the senior officers present. Later, he was given a “Guard of Honour”. Later, Mishra paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyr’s Column. It is worth noting that at present, Mishra is serving as the DG of Crime Branch.

Responding to the media, Mishra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the state government for giving him this important responsibility. He said that it is a great responsibility and it will be his top priority to discharge it with sincerity.

He said that he has been working as the DGP, Crime Branch for almost two years and has made continuous efforts towards crime control and prevention. He said that emphasis will be given on women’s safety, suppression of organized crime, creation of a drug-free Odisha and control of cyber-crime in the coming days.

In view of the upcoming festive season, Mishra said that about 60 thousand police personnel of Odisha Police will ensure peace, order and security in all districts in coordination with the district administration. He said that necessary steps will be taken so that people can celebrate the festival with peace and joy.

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Since there is a flood situation in some parts of the state, the police will provide necessary assistance to the people in coordination with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the district administration and will take all necessary steps to protect livelihood and property.

Mishra further said that every officer and employee of Odisha Police will perform his/her duty with sincerity, honesty and responsibility and the safety and service of the common people will be given top priority. Stating that the police is not just a job, it is a great service, he called for a public meeting in the coming days.

It is noteworthy that 1993 batch IPS officer Mishra is a native of Bihar. During his service, he has worked as SDPO, Additional Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police in various places like Baleshwar, Talcher, Kataka, Berhampur, Jajpur, Crime Branch etc. Later, he worked as DIG, Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement, Kataka), Fire Services and Maintenance, Inspector (Odisha, Kataka) and CISF (Bokaro).

Similarly, he worked as IGP, CISF (Headquarters, Chennai), IGP (Railways, Odisha, Kataka) and IGP (Eastern Region, Balasore). After that, he successfully worked as Additional Director General of Security (Modernization), Additional Director General of Security (Headquarters), Director (State Crime Records Bureau) and Additional Director General of Security (Crime Branch). Currently, he has been working as Director General of Security (Crime Branch) since January 1, 2025.

In terms of educational qualifications, he has a BSc in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Police Management.

Also Read: Odisha govt appoints Vinaytosh Mishra as Interim DGP