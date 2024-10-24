Senior IPS Officer S.K Priyadarshi gets additional charge of OPHWC CMD

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer S.K. Priyadarshi has been reportedly given additional change of CMD of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) with his own position as additional DG of Police, informed the Home Department.

Priyadarshi, who had earlier served as the police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate police, will remain in the additional charge until further orders.

“S.K. Priyadarshi, IPS (R.R. 1995), Additional D.G. of Police, Modernization, Odisha is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, OPHWC in addition to his own duties until further orders,” said a notification of the department.

Likewise, Sankar Kerketta, the ex-executive officer of Nabarangpur Municipality is transferred and posed as Zonal Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) against existing vacancy.

Similarly, Madhusmita Samantary, the executive officer of Baripada Municipality has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) against existing vacancy.

Choudwar Municipality Executive Officer Debi Prasad Rout has been transferred as the executive officer of Baripada Municipality.