Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja will return to parent cadre, likely to be the next Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: The central government has reportedly approved the repatriation of 1990 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja to his parent cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90), Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to his parent cadre on the request of Government of Odisha,” reads a notification issued by the Secretary, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer on 25 June 2024.

With the development, now it is speculated that IAS officer Manoj Ahuja will be next Odisha Chief Secretary. It is to be noted here that the present chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s tenure will end June 30, 2024

Prior to joining as Secretary of the Agriculture department, Manoj Ahuja has held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel & General Administration), Commissioner & Secretary (Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services).

Ahuja was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.

